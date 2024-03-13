Sunshine Wednesday before showers and flurries are back in the forecast

A beautiful day on the way for the London region on Wednesday with balmy temperatures holding.

According to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison the next opportunity for rain is Thursday.

"Our next weather system is moving by to the south, it will kick up some showers. Light rainfall is expected in Elgin County, Middlesex, Oxford — so expecting in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock, showers on Thursday afternoon."

Temperatures slowly start to drop off as we get closer to the weekend including a rain snow mix expected on Sunday with flurries again on Monday.

The average high for this time of year is around 4 C and the low around -4 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this morning. High 16.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.