Sunshine Wednesday before showers and flurries are back in the forecast
A beautiful day on the way for the London region on Wednesday with balmy temperatures holding.
According to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison the next opportunity for rain is Thursday.
"Our next weather system is moving by to the south, it will kick up some showers. Light rainfall is expected in Elgin County, Middlesex, Oxford — so expecting in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock, showers on Thursday afternoon."
Temperatures slowly start to drop off as we get closer to the weekend including a rain snow mix expected on Sunday with flurries again on Monday.
The average high for this time of year is around 4 C and the low around -4 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this morning. High 16.
Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 1.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. High 14.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Today might be the warmest day of the year so far in parts of Canada
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs up to 18 C.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Biden and Trump clinch nominations, setting the stage for a gruelling general election rematch
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he’s all but certain to win another six-year term.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Poll: Canadians unsure online harms bill will make social media safer
Fewer than half of Canadians believe the federal government's plan to regulate social media sites will make platforms safer, a new survey suggests.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.