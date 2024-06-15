Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week

Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful sunny weekend.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a high of 24 degrees. A few clouds may appear Saturday night with a low falling to 12 degrees overnight.

Conditions heat up slightly Sunday with a high of 29 degrees.

However, Environment Canada is warning of extremely hot and humid conditions starting Monday and lasting all week.

Specialists are warning residents to be mindful of heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, and remember to drink lots of water.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Sunny. High 24. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 12.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.