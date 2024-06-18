Heat event continues with chance of showers and thunderstorms
Heat will continue across southern Ontario for the next five to six says.
Daytime highs in the low 30s are to be expected with the humidity making it feel like the low 40s.
"As you wake up Tuesday morning, expecting a mix of sun and cloud and it will already be 22 C. By lunch time it will be 29 C," said CTV News London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.
As we move through the next seven days, summer officially arrives on Thursday with intense summer heat continuing.
"Towards the weekend, there may be some showers moving in. It will be extremely hot and dry with a 30 per cent chance of pop-up showers, can't rule out a thunderstorm in the coming days, but any way you look at it, it will be extremely hot and humid as we move through the week.
The heat warning also remains in effect from Environment Canada with the reminder that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 33. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h near noon. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 people dead, including gunman, after shooting in Toronto office space: police
The gunman who killed a man and a woman is among the deceased after a triple shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afternoon, according to police.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's Los Angeles trip, police say
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
OPINION Review: I just don't get 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' obsessions
CNN senior writer Lisa Respers France says winter never came for her, and that she just doesn't understand the interest around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragons series.
RCMP searching for three missing children, mother reported missing in Ontario last year
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Murder-conspiracy trial hears two Edmonton police officers supported Coutts blockade
A COVID-era protest blockade at Coutts, Alta. — now at the centre of a murder-conspiracy trial — was getting outside support, including from two members of the Edmonton Police Service, court heard Monday.
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.