Heat event continues with chance of showers and thunderstorms

Heat will continue across southern Ontario for the next five to six says.

Daytime highs in the low 30s are to be expected with the humidity making it feel like the low 40s.

"As you wake up Tuesday morning, expecting a mix of sun and cloud and it will already be 22 C. By lunch time it will be 29 C," said CTV News London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.

As we move through the next seven days, summer officially arrives on Thursday with intense summer heat continuing.

"Towards the weekend, there may be some showers moving in. It will be extremely hot and dry with a 30 per cent chance of pop-up showers, can't rule out a thunderstorm in the coming days, but any way you look at it, it will be extremely hot and humid as we move through the week.

The heat warning also remains in effect from Environment Canada with the reminder that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 33. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h near noon. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.