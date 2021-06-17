Advertisement
Sunfest unveiling lineup of acts for 2021 virtual event
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:26PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- There will be 16 international groups and 14 Canadian acts taking part in the 27th annual TD Sunfest Connected this summer.
The full lineup is being unveiled at 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by CTV News London's Nick Paparella.
The event is being livestreamed on Facebook.
For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19, Sunfest will be held virtually from July 8 to 11.
More to come.