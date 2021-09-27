Stunt driving traffic stop leads to drug bust

London, Ont. -

A driver in Norfolk County earned themselves more than just a ticket after being pulled over for stunt driving.

A 27-year-old from Mississauga is facing numerous criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges after a traffic stop along Brantford Road.

According to police the driver was pulled over for stunt driving which comes with its own set of strict penalties.

However, police would soon discover a quantity of illicit drugs and cash.

Officers on scene were able to recover suspected cocaine, a quantity of cash, and cannabis.

As a result the driver is facing several charges.