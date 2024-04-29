LONDON
    • Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling at almost 200km/h

    Grey Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula on April 27, 2024, for travelling 197km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. (Source: OPP) Grey Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula on April 27, 2024, for travelling 197km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. (Source: OPP)
    An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.

    On Saturday, Grey Bruce OPP said they saw a vehicle speeding around 2:30 p.m. in a posted 80km/h zone.

    When the officer activated their radar, they said the driver was travelling at 197km/h, so the officer conducted a traffic stop.

    A 26-year-old from Cambridge was charged with stunt driving and speeding.

    The driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and drivers licence suspended for 30 days.

