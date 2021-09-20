Students rally at Fanshawe College to demand safe campus
Fanshawe College students gathered Monday afternoon wearing teal T-shirts that read 'Take Back Our Campus' and carrying signs including 'Consent is Cool' and 'The Way I Am Dressed Does Not Mean Yes.'
Students say not enough is being done to combat sexual violence on campus.
The rally, which saw roughly 200 students and staff attend, was held in response to anonymous online sexual assault threats posted on social media last week.
The posts, on the social media platform Discord, threatened to drug and sexually assault female students at two on-campus bars, Outback Shack and Oasis.
College officials have said campus security is working with London police in an effort to identify those involved in the online threats against female students.
The gathering comes just days after thousands marched on the Western University campus on Friday.
They were rallying in support of survivors of sexual violence and pushing to change the school's response to assault allegations.
It followed unconfirmed reports that up to 30 women had been drugged and sexually assaulted at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence during Orientation Week.
The province also announced last week that it will require all post-secondary schools to update their sexual violence policies so victims do not risk punishment if they violated alcohol or drug policies at the time of their assault, and that victims will not be asked irrelevant questions aout their sexual history or expression.
- With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe
