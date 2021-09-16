Ontario announces supports for students reporting sexual violence as schools investigate allegations, threats

London, Ont. -

As Western University continues to investigate online allegations of sexual assaults at a first-year residence, the Ontario government has announced new supports for students who report sexual violence.

The government says that new regulatory amendments are aimed at creating a safer environment for students attending colleges, universities, and private career colleges.

The amendments will require schools to update their sexual violence and harassment policies to help shield students from irrelevant questions during sexual violence investigations.

The aim is to help students feel safe and ensure that they can bring forward reports without fear of disciplinary action.

At Western University in London, Ont. students are planning to walkout of class on Friday over unconfirmed reports of up to 30 alleged drug-related sexual assaults at a first-year residence.

Several sexual assault survivors are expected to speak during the walkout as students leave their classes at noon on Friday.

"Some of the things we are asking for is mandatory training...for all students, faculty and staff that walk this campus," says graduate student Danica Facca in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday.

Meanwhile as Western continues to look into the online claims, Fanshawe College is reporting that they are investigating online threats related to sexual violence directed towards students.

The amendments announced by the Ontario government gives schools until March 31, 2022 to implement.

“Our number one priority is the safety of students – everyone should be able to pursue their studies on or off campus without worrying about sexual violence or harassment,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities in a release.

Schools are expected to make the following changes to their policies:

A complainant acting in good faith, who discloses or reports sexual violence, will not be subject to actions for violations of the institution’s policies related to drug and alcohol use at the time the sexual violence took place

During the institution’s investigative process, students who share their experience of sexual violence through disclosing, accessing support, and/or reporting to the university or college, will not be asked irrelevant questions from institution’s staff or investigators, such as those relating to past sexual history or sexual expression.

Schools are also required to report annually to its board of governors on measures related to the experiences of, and support for, students who have experienced sexual violence.

Post-secondary institutions will be required to review their sexual violence policies every three years.