Students learn skilled trades while completing sculpture garden

Tyson Hinks is putting the finishing touches on the final sculpture for Clinton’s new Student Sculpture Garden.

“It’s taken us a couple of weeks, so far. We’re learning to TIG weld, but then around these lap joints, we did short circuit MIG welding. It’s been really enjoyable,” said Hinks, a level 1 welder apprentice.

Hinks is amongst a handful of Huron-Perth apprentices and high school students who got to sharpen their skilled trades skills while creating public art.

“We could get public art from anywhere around the world, but this is local art, that was done by our local youth, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Angela Smith, Community Improvement co-ordinator for the Municipality of Central Huron.

Smith spearheaded the Student Sculpture Garden through government grants and support from Huron County and the Huron Manufacturing Association.

Apprentices at Technical Training Group in Stratford, seen on March 22, 2024, put final touches on sculptures for a Student Sculpture Garden in Clinton. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

In all, ten students created sculptures will be installed in Clinton’s Millennium Park. Each one a combination of creative vision and skilled trades training.

“It’s kind of cool to build something and have your name on it, and people can go enjoy it, look at it. And, it’s your work,” said Meghan McMichael, a level 1 apprentice doing her skilled trades training at Technical Training Group in Stratford.

“I’m actually born in Clinton, so I’m from the area. It’ll be nice to drive by and see the work our apprentices did,” said Technical Training Group Instructor Adam Smyth.

Clinton’s Student Sculpture Garden will be officially unveiled to the public on April 4.

The sculptures are expected to last decades, and the skills that created them should last a lifetime.

