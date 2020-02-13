LONDON, ONTARIO -- A 12 year old student was sent to hospital after a school bus rear-ended a road grader in Grey County.

The crash happened Monday just before 8 a.m. near Walter’s Falls. Police say the school bus and road grader were both travelling northbound on Concession 10 west, when the bus struck the grader from behind.

One student was injured, and was taken to hospital via an ambulance. 11 students were on the bus when the crash happened.

The school bus driver, a 52 year old from Thornbury, has been charged with careless driving.

This is the 2nd school bus driver charged following a crash in Grey County this month.

On February 4th, a 70 year old school bus driver, was charged with careless driving, after a school bus rear-ended a car near Flesherton.