    • Structure fire causes road closure in Sarnia

    Stuart Street in Sarnia is closed between Wellington Street and Talfourd Street because of a structure fire. May 23, 2024. (Source: Google) Stuart Street in Sarnia is closed between Wellington Street and Talfourd Street because of a structure fire. May 23, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Police in Sarnia are warning of a road closure because of a structure fire.

    Around 1:45 a.m. police notified that Stuart Street is closed between Wellington Street and Talfourd Street.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    There is no word on how the fire started and it's unknown how long the road will be closed.

