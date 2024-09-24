Emergency ambulance calls in Oxford up 43.5 per cent in just three years

The warden of Oxford County is sounding the siren over paramedic services in Oxford. His concerns come as county council considers a report detailing dramatic increases in emergency calls.

“These are crazy numbers. A ten per cent increase is just bonkers,” exclaimed Marcus Ryan, referring to a projected ten per cent increase in emergency call volume for 2024 over 2023.

“Either our response times get worse, we don’t take calls, or we buy more ambulances and hire more paramedics. Those are the options,” he said.

A report from Oxford Paramedic Services says in 2020 Oxford County paramedics responded to just under 15,000 calls. By 2023 the number was more than 21,000, an increase of 43.5 per cent in just three years.

(Source: Oxford County Paramedic Services)

The report also indicates that 2024 is on track to increase an additional ten per cent.

Ryan said that part of the increase can be attributed to population growth, along with an aging population, but most is due to other factors, including a province-wide doctor shortage.

“And if you need health care and you don’t have a doctor you’re going to go to an ER, you’re going to phone a paramedic. Also, there are calls associated – disproportionately - with mental health, addictions and homelessness. People living on the street with untreated health care issues are going to call for an ambulance more often,” said Ryan.

Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan speaks to CTV News at the Oxford County administration building in Woodstock, September 24, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The report also warns that while land ambulances are currently meeting response time targets, should current trends in emergency call volumes continue into next year, response times will increase.

“In order to preserve those ambulance response times, we are going to have to consider investing in more ambulances and more paramedics... And again, this is all on a property tax bill which is not designed to deliver health care,” cautioned Ryan.

Oxford County Council will consider the report on Wednesday.