Emergency ambulance calls in Oxford up 43.5 per cent in just three years
The warden of Oxford County is sounding the siren over paramedic services in Oxford. His concerns come as county council considers a report detailing dramatic increases in emergency calls.
“These are crazy numbers. A ten per cent increase is just bonkers,” exclaimed Marcus Ryan, referring to a projected ten per cent increase in emergency call volume for 2024 over 2023.
“Either our response times get worse, we don’t take calls, or we buy more ambulances and hire more paramedics. Those are the options,” he said.
A report from Oxford Paramedic Services says in 2020 Oxford County paramedics responded to just under 15,000 calls. By 2023 the number was more than 21,000, an increase of 43.5 per cent in just three years.
(Source: Oxford County Paramedic Services)
The report also indicates that 2024 is on track to increase an additional ten per cent.
Ryan said that part of the increase can be attributed to population growth, along with an aging population, but most is due to other factors, including a province-wide doctor shortage.
“And if you need health care and you don’t have a doctor you’re going to go to an ER, you’re going to phone a paramedic. Also, there are calls associated – disproportionately - with mental health, addictions and homelessness. People living on the street with untreated health care issues are going to call for an ambulance more often,” said Ryan.
Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan speaks to CTV News at the Oxford County administration building in Woodstock, September 24, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The report also warns that while land ambulances are currently meeting response time targets, should current trends in emergency call volumes continue into next year, response times will increase.
“In order to preserve those ambulance response times, we are going to have to consider investing in more ambulances and more paramedics... And again, this is all on a property tax bill which is not designed to deliver health care,” cautioned Ryan.
Oxford County Council will consider the report on Wednesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Boosting Canadian seniors’ benefits would cost a 'chunk of change,' says PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal government may not meet its fiscal anchors if it acquiesces to the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand seniors benefits in exchange for keeping the minority Liberals in power.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
'I have nothing to do with this': B.C. man says he had no idea his name was linked to global fraud scheme
CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Foundation spoke with a Canadian who claims his identity was stolen and used to set up a series of companies peddling fraudulent investment schemes.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.