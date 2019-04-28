

CTV London





A 33-year-old Strathroy man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance in front of Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, police located the vehicle near Centre Road and Second Street, just minutes after it was reported stolen.

The driver was arrested without incident. No one was hurt and the ambulance was not damaged.

A 33 year old Strathroy man is charged with the following:

Theft over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a schedule one drug

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle- by drug

Fail to comply with probation

He will appear in a London court next month.