Strathroy man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance
Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital (Google)
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 3:01PM EDT
A 33-year-old Strathroy man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance in front of Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, police located the vehicle near Centre Road and Second Street, just minutes after it was reported stolen.
The driver was arrested without incident. No one was hurt and the ambulance was not damaged.
A 33 year old Strathroy man is charged with the following:
- Theft over $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Unauthorized Possession of a schedule one drug
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle- by drug
- Fail to comply with probation
He will appear in a London court next month.