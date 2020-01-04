LONDON, ONT. -- A Stratford police officer had to be hospitalized following a crash Friday night.

Police say it happened near Downie and George Streets around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The incident was not part of a pursuit and also involved three parked cars, according to officials.

There were no other injuries to officers or members of the public.

On Saturday morning, police issued a statement on Twitter say the officer has been released from hospital and is doing well.