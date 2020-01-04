Stratford police officer injured in Friday night crash
Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:50AM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 4, 2020 12:33PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A Stratford police officer had to be hospitalized following a crash Friday night.
Police say it happened near Downie and George Streets around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
The incident was not part of a pursuit and also involved three parked cars, according to officials.
There were no other injuries to officers or members of the public.
On Saturday morning, police issued a statement on Twitter say the officer has been released from hospital and is doing well.
Our @SPSmediaoffice officer has been released from hospital & is doing ok. Thank you for the inquiries & well wishes.— Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) January 4, 2020