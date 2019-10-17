A lockdown at Stratford Central and Stratford Northwestern Secondary Schools as police responded to a gun call has been lifted.

Stratford police say one man has been arrested and a replica hangun seized in their investigation.

The lockdown was put in place around the noon hour on Thursday after reports of a gun being seen in the vicinity.

Police say everyone is safe and they are thanking staff and students for their cooperation.

Earlier reports suggested two males had been taken into custody, but it's unclear at this time if that was in addition to the male with the replica weapon or if one suspect had since been released.