Justin Bieber may or may not win the various Grammys he’s nominated for later this month – but he’s already guaranteed to get another honour a few weeks after that.

On Feb. 18, a new exhibit featuring all things Bieber will open at the Stratford Perth Museum.

The exhibit will feature a selection of items from the pop star’s childhood and career, which Bieber and his family had a hand in selecting.

Among the items on display will be some of Bieber’s Grammy, Emmy and Teen Choice awards, letters and photographs, microphones and backstage passes, and articles of clothing – including a wind suit from Stratford Minor Hockey.

Bieber was raised in Stratford, and some of his first musical performances came while busking on the steps of the Avon Theatre.