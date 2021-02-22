WINGHAM, ONT. -- Nine COVID-19 cases in less than week, has forced the temporary closure of the Stratford Jail.

As many as 30 inmates will be moved out of the jail to better isolate them in other facilities, says a spokesperson with the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

It’s expected the jail will be closed for at least 14 days.

The first case of COVID-19 appeared in an inmate last week.