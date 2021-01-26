LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre has now grown to 30 people.

CTV News first reported the outbreak on Jan. 18. At that time, four staff members had tested positive for the virus with the first case reported on Jan. 14.

The Middlesex London Health Unit now confirms the outbreak has spread to 11 staff members and 19 inmates.

The health unit say the virus was transmitted within the jail and the situation is being closely monitored.