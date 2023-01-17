Story of Canadian civil rights activist highlighted at Grand Theatre

The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. takes a look at the life of the woman who is on the Canadian $10 bill.

Controlled Damage is a bio-drama and tells the story of Viola Desmond, who was charged and jailed in 1946 for sitting down in the whites-only section at a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

“She is a Canadian icon,” said Andrea Scott, a former Londoner and playwright for the production. “Viola stood up to authorities and said, ‘No I will not do what you want me to do.’”

Scott said her powerful actions and impact are still being felt today.

“She was a very courageous person,” she added.

The production, which is on now at the Grand Theatre’s main stage, will run until Jan. 29.