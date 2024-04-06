Still need a pair of glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse? CTV News London has got you covered

With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses.

But as experts have already cautioned over the previous weeks, looking directly at a solar eclipse with the naked eye can cause devastating damage, and therefore special glasses are needed to safely view the astronomical phenomenon.

But if you need still a pair of eclipse glasses, we’ve got you covered.

From 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, CTV News London will be giving away free solar eclipse glasses in front of our building located at 1 Communications Rd. in London, Ont.

Glasses will be handed out two pairs per person, or four pairs per vehicle while supplies last.

What to know about Monday's eclipse

The path of totality only spans 200 kilometres wide, and with London sitting on the edge, the Forest City will only see a partial solar eclipse.

In London, the eclipse will begin on April 8 at 2:01 p.m., peaking at 3:17 p.m. and ending at 4:29 p.m.

In order to experience full totality, viewers must head south towards Elgin County and Lake Erie. In our region, St. Thomas, Port Stanley, Tillsonburg and Aylmer are some of the communities in the path of 100 per cent totality, where the duration of totality will last for between one and two minutes.

If weather permits, viewers in this region will see the moon completely cover the sun as it plunges the region into darkness and exposes the sun’s atmosphere, also known as its corona, creating a brilliant halo.

-- With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine and CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych