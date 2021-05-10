LONDON, ONT. -- The garage door industry has seen transformational change in recent years.

Companies are adapting with new technology and materials that offer consumers new choices.

But at Stewart Overhead Door, which has been in business for over 50 years, they've continued to hold on to what has made the company successful, positive engagement with their customers.

They're also not just a garage door company, but also a distribution network with 400 dealers across Ontario.