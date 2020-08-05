LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are investigating a death in Exeter, Ont. that is believed to be drug related.

At the same time, they are reminding the public that the OPP supports Canada's Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which provides protection from charges of simple drug possession for individuals at the scene of an overdose.

In this case, emergency services were called to Main Street in Exeter for a male found without vital signs.

First responders provided first aid and then transported a 41-year-old man to hospital, where he later died.

A post-mortem exam has been completed and officers are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to help determine the cause of death.

At this time, the death is being treated as a suspected drug overdose.

“If you suspect someone is overdosing or is in need of medical attention, immediately call 911 and stay with the victim,” OPP said in a news release.

“It is extremely important to know what someone has ingested, not only for the safety of everyone responding, but to assist in determining the potential cause of death.”