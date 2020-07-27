Advertisement
Woman taken to hospital after suspected overdose at EMDC
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 6:15AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- London police were called to the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Sunday evening after a female inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose.
The call came in to EMS just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police arrived on scene to find a woman in her 40s being treated for an overdose.
According to police she was breathing and was taken to hospital, her current condition is unknown.
This is a developing story, more to come…