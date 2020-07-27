LONDON, ONT -- London police were called to the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Sunday evening after a female inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The call came in to EMS just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police arrived on scene to find a woman in her 40s being treated for an overdose.

According to police she was breathing and was taken to hospital, her current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, more to come…