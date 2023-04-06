‘Status quo’ at Sauble following court decision, according to Saugeen Chief
It’s time to celebrate at the Saugeen First Nation following Monday’s landmark court decision to return Sauble Beach’s shoreline to indigenous hands.
“I think it’s been 170 years of fighting that battle, getting that recognition of the north end of the beach. Our people have always known that it was ours,” said Saugeen First Nation Chief Conrad Ritchie, from band headquarters located just north of Southampton.
Justice Susan Vella of the Ontario Superior Court ruled on Monday that a 2.5 kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach’s sand, “was and continues to be reserved for the sole use and benefit,” of the Saugeen First Nation, who officially laid claim to the stretch of shoreline in 1995.
What followed was years of legal wrangling, a failed mediation settlement in 2014 with the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, and finally, a court decision in the 30 year land dispute.
The question now is - what happens to Sauble Beach’s shores?
Sauble Beach South, currently owned and operated by the Saugeen First Nation, has historically charged daily parking and admission fees to access the beach. However, previous Saugeen Chiefs had said public access would continue if they won ownership of the disputed section, currently operated by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, which attracts over 400,000 tourists each summer.
“I believe that’s the plan. Things will remain status quo for the interim, until there’s a better plan in place, and direction is given from our people,” said Chief Ritchie.
Darryl Ritchie has lived along South Sauble Beach for more than 30 years. He expects little change, now that his indigenous community owns the north end, as well.
“I think it’ll just remain the same. I believe, anyways,” he said.
Chief Ritchie said it’s unlikely much will change this summer at Sauble Beach. Moving forward, discussions around beach stewardship, access, and the more than $1 million in parking fees collected from the previously disputed stretch of sand will need to be figured out between the previous owners, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, and the new ones at the Saugeen First Nation.
“I think those are kinks that still need to be ironed out going forward. It’s not off the table either, so those are discussions that we’ll have to have,” said Chief Ritchie.
Garry Michi, the mayor of the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, has yet to speak publicly about the court decision.
South Bruce Peninsula council is meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss, amongst other things, whether to appeal the court’s ruling.
Sauble Beach business owner, Tom Laforme, hopes they don’t appeal, and the two sides can put years of acrimony behind them.
“I think with a new council on board, and new mayor, it’s going to be a big change for both sides of this dispute, and I’m glad it’s hopefully solved, and I hope we don’t spend anymore taxpayer’s money,” he said.
Chief Ritchie believed the Sauble Beach decision bodes well for future indigenous land disputes across the country, including a Saugeen Ojibway Nation claim to sections of Crown and unsold land on the Bruce Peninsula.
“There’s a hot topic around Canada about reconciliation. If the country is going to get real and serious about what that word means, then it’s time to put things into action, and get real with each other, and fostering a better relationship going forward,” he said.
There is a Phase 2 of the Sauble Beach land dispute which deals with potential compensation for the Saugeen First Nation for decades of lost control and stewardship of the disputed stretch of sand.
Chief Ritchie said that could go to litigation if a settlement can’t be worked out with the Federal Government for breaching the Saugeen First Nation’s Treaty Rights, by not protecting all their reserve lands as promised in 1854.
“That will be the next phase to those decisions,” said Chief Ritchie.
In the meantime, members of the Saugeen First Nation are holding a community feast and celebration to mark the Sauble Beach court decision on April 12.
