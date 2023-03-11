Standoff continues as police investigate death in northeast London, Ont.

One person is dead as London police continue a standoff with a man believed to be armed in northeast London on Saturday.

Police have blocked off a wide area surrounding a high-rise building at 621 Kipps Lane. They have also closed down a portion of Adelaide Street North.

The police action began with a call to the building around 5 a.m.

Inside, first responders found a seriously injured man who passed away a short time later.

They have not said what caused his death, but the Major Crime Section is now investigating.

Chris, who resides on the 8th floor, said he heard yelling, screaming and loud music around 5 a.m. Next, he heard a thud.

“It sounded like something hitting a wall, a door, or a floor. Just a loud bang!” he recalled.

Chris went back to sleep before awakening around 9 a.m.

Soon afterward, he opened his door to the 8th-floor hallway, where he caught a disturbing sight near the elevator.

“The police tape was wrapped around the handle. So when I go to pull it, the police tape is coming in and I can see stuff going on over here,” he said. “And that’s when I saw the dead body and I saw all the cops.”

While police officers were in the building, they determined a man still inside posed a serious threat to people in the area.

“In this case, investigators do believe there is a person inside of a building in possession of a firearm,” said Const. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service.

Within 10 minutes, police had expanded their safety perimeter to include all surrounding buildings.

They also moved in cruisers to block a portion of Adelaide Street North.

Meanwhile, police confirm they are negotiating with a male who lives inside the apartment building.

Residents said he has been seen on a balcony talking on a phone.

While many residents are taken aback by the death and the police activity, 621 Kipps Lane resident Roger Eastman said it is not a shock to him.

“I’m not surprised at all,” he said. “The police seem to come here quite a bit.”