Rodney Stafford, whose daughter Victoria was murdered nearly a decade ago, says there’s still been no move to return her killer to a maximum security facility.

More than a month has passed since Stafford learned Michael Rafferty had been transferred to a medium security facility to serve his sentence.

Stafford expressed his frustration in a long and emotional letter posted to Facebook and says he'll fight for justice for his slain daughter for as long as it takes to get it.

“My main goal is to make sure the two people responsible for the murder of my daughter - they serve the sentences they were given brought forth by the judges.”

It was nearly a decade ago that eight-year-old Tori Stafford was abducted outside her Woodstock, Ont. school then tortured, raped and murdered.

Rafferty, along with co-convicted Terri-Lynne McClintic, was given a life sentence.

Just weeks before learning about Rafferty’s location, Stafford was informed McClintic had been transferred to a healing lodge.

She has since been returned to jail, but Rafferty remains in a medium security facility.

Stafford says, “They have to meet these guidelines, they have to meet these rules, these regulations. It's a punishment; it's not a way for them to better themselves. Yes they need to better themselves, but first they have to work on their punishment. Michael Rafferty still hasn’t accepted responsibility, so what's the sense of rehabilitating somebody like that.”

When asked to comment, officials from Goodale’s office pointed to a statement released last month.

It explained that Rafferty is in a federal correctional institution with fences that are over three metres high, with guard towers, electronic surveillance, physical surveillance and razor wire.

Stafford is organizing another rally on Parliament Hill in his fight for victims’ rights, which will be held on April 8th, 10 years to the day Tori was abducted.