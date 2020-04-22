MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A call to protest the physical distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen on deaf ears.

A Facebook post read "St. Thomas, Ont. People wishing to protest the lockdown will be meeting at city hall @ 1:00 on Tuesday April 21st. All are welcome."

The post, put up on Sunday, had garnered over 800 comments before it was taken down.

The bulk of the comments protested the protest, and rallied in support of provincial and municipal measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One concerned citizen brought the post to the attention of St. Thomas police, asking them to investigate, and they were on hand at city hall on Tuesday.

But what they found, at the designated time, was no protest. And they tweeted a photo of deserted city hall steps with a request to "stay safe."