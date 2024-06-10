LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas resident loses $50,000 in online scam

    FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams that infect a computer and potentially allow hackers to invade bank and other accounts are highly preventable, but it takes eternal vigilance on the part of computer users. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams that infect a computer and potentially allow hackers to invade bank and other accounts are highly preventable, but it takes eternal vigilance on the part of computer users. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
    Share

    A St. Thomas resident is out $50,000 after falling prey to an online scam.

    According to police, the victim received a phone call regarding an online purchase.

    The scammer sent the victim a link and was told to click on it to dispute the purchase.

    This allowed the scammer access to their computer and banking information.

    The investigation is ongoing.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News