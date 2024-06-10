St. Thomas resident loses $50,000 in online scam
A St. Thomas resident is out $50,000 after falling prey to an online scam.
According to police, the victim received a phone call regarding an online purchase.
The scammer sent the victim a link and was told to click on it to dispute the purchase.
This allowed the scammer access to their computer and banking information.
The investigation is ongoing.
