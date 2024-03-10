St. Thomas, Ont. man who worked on Hollywood blockbuster films turns 104 years old
Fred Kondal has lead a life not rivaled by many others. The St. Thomas, Ont. native who spent time in Hollywood, CA as a makeup artist, has just turned 104 years old.
CTV News spoke to Kondal four years a go when he turned 100.
Speaking with CTV News recenlty, Kondal said the keys to his longevity are “Wine, Women and Song.”
Friends were welcomed to visit him to celebrate his birthday which is Feb 29. A leap-year baby, Kondal jokes he recently turned 26 years old.
At his recent party, he was given a special certificate by the City of St. Thomas to commemorate his special day.
“He’s amazing, and he just keeps going,” said Jamie Bogart, one of his caregivers. “He loves people visiting him, which keeps him going. He’s seen the world. He’s done African safari’s, loves to cruise, he’s gone to Great Britain and worked with Hollywood legends.”
His greatest credits are for films including Superman I and II (1978, 1980) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and the Spy who Loved Me, of the James Bond series (1977).
“My favourite person to work with was Christopher Reeve but unfortunately he died,” said Kondal. “I got to have breakfast everyday with John Travolta for a couple of months”.
He claims to have personal relationships with numerous members of the Royal Family and has letters and photos to prove it. He even received a happy birthday certificate from King Charles.
Despite being three-quarters blind, Kondal continued to walk five miles a day until recently. He was hit by a car and nearly died in 2018 at 96 years old.
Amazingly that was the second time he was struck. Six years earlier, he was hit, and claims he was told he was declared dead on the operating table and was being wheeled out, when he suddenly coughed and life-saving measures resumed.
“He’s been wiped out by a car twice, and just got back up and said I’m not done, and going to keep going,” said Bogart.
One of the interesting stories told about Fred at his party was that when he was 94 years old, he chose the 10-year passport option. Amazingly he’s outlived it, and may have to renew again.
He’s disappointed that he recently had to move out of his home into a nursing home.
He's skeptical he’ll make it to his next birthday, but did say “You never know.... I never thought I would make it to 104... I'll just keep going.”
