St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after alleged attack with machete
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11:01AM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 62-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged after allegedly hitting his roommate with a machete on Sunday.
Police say an argument turned violent and the suspect allegely hit his 60-year-old roomate several times with a machete.
The roomate was not injured and stayed at a friend's home Sunday before contacting police on Monday.
The suspect was then arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He was taken in custody without incident and later released on an undertaking with a future court date.