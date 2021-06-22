MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 62-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged after allegedly hitting his roommate with a machete on Sunday.

Police say an argument turned violent and the suspect allegely hit his 60-year-old roomate several times with a machete.

The roomate was not injured and stayed at a friend's home Sunday before contacting police on Monday.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was taken in custody without incident and later released on an undertaking with a future court date.