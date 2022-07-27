St. Thomas, Ont. declares 'Jack Graney Day' to honour local baseball legend
St. Thomas, Ont. declares 'Jack Graney Day' to honour local baseball legend
It’s a day to honour a local sports hero.
“Jack Graney Day” officially kicked off Wednesday morning, recognizing the 35-year career in baseball of a man who hailed from St. Thomas, Ont.
Graney played 14 years on the diamond, and spent another 21 years as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Cleveland Indians.
“It's been 70 years since his last broadcast, so it's wonderful that people still remember him and honor him,” says Perry Smith, Graney’s granddaughter who made the trip to St. Thomas from Missouri.
It’s been a busy week for Smith, who was in Cooperstown, N.Y. on the weekend for the presentation of the Ford C. Frick Award, which Graney was awarded this year. The award is handed out annually for baseball broadcasting excellence.
On Tuesday, she toured the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ont. where the Canadian equivalent of the Frick Award is named after Graney.
Graney isn’t a household name for many in his hometown because he played a century ago, and retired from broadcasting in 1953. However, a group of local historians who call themselves the “Graney Gang” have kept his legacy alive over the past 20 years, and brought his story to many residents in recent years.
Jack Graney was honoured with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Source: Submitted)“This is a St. Thomas man that started playing sandlot baseball, played in the Major Leagues and then made that amazing transition from the ball field to the broadcast booth for Cleveland,” says Steve Peters, a local historian, city councillor and member of the Graney Gang.
Peters added, “Sadly, we don't know all the good things that come out of our own backyard and this is a great way to showcase our history, showcase our heritage and I think can be inspirational to young people that you know what you can be good at sports here in St. Thomas and who knows where you can end up?”
Over at Emslie Field in Pinafore Park, a new banner was unveiled naming the broadcast booth after Graney.
“We were trying to think of the right way to honor someone who was both a player and a broadcaster,” says Sean Dyke, CEO of the St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation.
“With the Ford C Frick when at Cooperstown this past weekend, it seemed more appropriate to really focus on the broadcast career of Jack Graney, while recognizing he won a World Series with the Cleveland team back in 1920,” he added.
There have been two books written about Graney’s career and both authors held signings Wednesday afternoon.
Local Graney Gang member Bill Rayner has written Three and Two Jack, while Barbara Gregorich was signing Jack and Larry.
Gregorich first brought to light the story of Graney’s dog Larry — the Indians Mascot — who would travel alone from Cleveland, Ohio to St. Thomas. The dog would take the ferry to Port Stanley, Ont., get off and jump on a train to St. Thomas, and then run home from a downtown stop.
It’s all so hard to believe, but it’s true.
“When I read the ending of the two-part poem about Larry being sent from Cleveland onto the ferry to Port Stanley and then taking the trolley to St. Thomas, they understand this was a different era,” says Gregorich. “The words love, trust, beautiful to give, beautiful to receive it was an era where people loved, trusted and respected.”
The broadcast booth at Emslie Field in St. Thomas, Ont. is now named after Jack Graney. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Smith and her mother Margot Mudd made the trip to St. Thomas a decade ago to unveil Graney’s plaque in the St. Thomas Hall of Fame.
Mudd passed away two years ago at 98, but Smith says it’s a day her mother would have loved.
“This would have meant so much to her,” says Smith. “I know of course it would have meant a lot to Jack. He was very humble, but to be recognized in his hometown would have been the most important thing for him.”
In Cooperstown, Smith got to lead the parade of Hall of Famer’s and also delivered a great ten-minute speech about Graney.
She finished with a line which she felt summed up her grandfather’s legacy.
“They say on a warm summer’s day, when a cool breeze was blowing in from Lake Erie, you could walk down any street in Cleveland and you’d hear Jack Graney’s voice coming from every house on the block,” says Smith.
The evening capped off with a special night at Emslie Field.
There is plenty of pomp and circumstance leading into a minor baseball game between St. Thomas and Sarnia at 8 p.m.
That is followed by the area’s first ever drone show in the sky above the park at 10 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the 'deplorable' residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis asked forgiveness for the harm done by the policies of assimilation carried out in the schools.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Kitchener
-
First-time donor steps up amongst immediate need for blood donations
The local chapter of the Canadian Blood Services has 50 open appointments they are looking to fill immediately ahead of what they say could be a busy long weekend at local hospitals.
-
National cement shortage putting pressure on construction projects
A cement shortage is putting pressure on Canada's construction industry, and the effects are already being felt.
-
Local sculptor commissioned by Pope Francis
A St. Jacob’s man is the creator of the statue Pope Francis unveiled during his visit to Alberta.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted, facing kidnapping and assault charges
Windsor police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to the hospital.
-
GECDSB virtual students have until Aug. 5 to decide if returning to classroom or not
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is planning for a return to in-person learning but is still offering a remote learning option for the 2022-2023 school year.
-
Town of Tecumseh appoints new Ward 1 councillor
The Town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief, Douglas Pitre, as the new councillor for Ward 1.
Barrie
-
One dead, another injured in Bracebridge shooting
CTV News has learned one person is dead and another injured after shots were fired in Bracebridge.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford
A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
-
Former Conservative party staffer of Alex Nuttall charged in alleged 2020 computer hack
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
Toppers Pizza first chain in Canada to offer lactose-free option
Toppers Pizza is Canada's first pizza chain to offer lactose-free cheese on its pies at all 37 of its locations.
-
North Bay police investigate armed home invasion
The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a man while skydiving at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story
"I did have a lot of fever, headache, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in my groin and so on and it took many days for even the sores to start to pop up," Peter Kelly said.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Toronto
-
Toronto widow shocked to find insurance premiums increased after husband's death
A Toronto woman said she was still dealing with the grief of her husband’s death last month when she found out her insurance company had increased her premiums.
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness in Quebec for residential school wrongs
Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Third sinkhole in last two weeks opens up near Portage Avenue
Another day, another sinkhole has opened up on Winnipeg streets.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
Edmonton
-
Is cooperative gas the answer to pressure at the pumps?
Don Smith, vice president of UFA Petroleum, said new members and users have skyrocketed. It’s not surprising given the picture at the pumps. On Wednesday, GasBuddy showed eight of the top 10 lowest gas prices in the province at UFA locations. In Edmonton on the same day, the site showed the two city UFA locations at less than $1.39/L, while the CAA listed the average price in the city at 1.67/L.
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board says
Lifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West End
A 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.