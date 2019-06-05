

Brent Lale, CTV London





Jace Walker grew up imagining playing the RBC Canadian Open alongside the best golfers in the world.

“Always dreamed of playing this thing myself, so caddying is almost as cool,” says the St. Thomas native.

After four years on the Web.com Tour, the 33-year-old is now walking alongside the world's best on a weekly basis. Not as a player, but as a full-time PGA Tour caddie.

He’s adjusting to life on the circuit in new cities, and seeing many of these golf courses for the first time.

“I'm a rookie out here, so I have to learn these courses more than the average guy. However I love it our here, and love working for this kid.”

That “kid” is 25-year-old Adam Svensson. When the fellow Canadian earned promotion to the PGA Tour, he brought Walker along with him.

“He’s a good buddy of mine now, and any time you have a great player on the bag, it makes it easier,” says the Svensson, a Surrey, B.C. native.

Walker was once a budding Canadian amateur player, and minor professional. He adds he wishes he had his current knowledge of the game, when he was at his prime as a player.

He says he may not have made to the pinnacle of the sport, but he at least made it to the Web.com Tour.

“He’s great player still,” says Svensson. “We actually played a match at rattlesnake the other day, it was fun.”

Walker is one of two PGA Tour caddies from St. Thomas. The other is Brennan Little, who is on the bag for Gary Woodland.

Little was the caddie for Mike Weir when he won the 2003 Masters and is considered one of the best at his job in the world.

Both former members of the St. Thomas Golf and Country Club, Little was the one who originally suggested the profession to Walker.

“It’s the closest you can be to playing without playing,” adds Walker. “It’s a lot of hours, and travel, and you need to have a good boss. Adam treats me great, so I love it.”

This is Walker’s second straight year caddying this event for Svensson. After so much time on the road, he's looking forward to seeing some familiar faces this week..

“Both my parents are coming, along with my brother and his girlfriend, and few of the boys from St. Thomas, so it'll be a fun week. “

And Walker may have a bit of an advantage this week. He played the Hamilton Golf and Country Club a few times as a junior, while training with legendary coach Ralph Bauer.

Last week the club let him get out and play before the rest of the field arrived.

He’s hoping his guy will be the first Canadian to win our National Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

“Everyone wants a Canadian to win, and the whole country is paying attention to [this event.] “I have a feeling my guy is going to have a good week.”