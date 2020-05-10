LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man has been charged after a collision happened during an alleged incident of street racing.

Police were called to a crash at Talbot Street and Manor Road Saturday.

Police say two vehicles were racing each other when one driver attempted to cut off the other vehicle, sending it into oncoming traffic and a westbound car.

A 23-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and released with a future court date.