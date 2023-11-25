St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games

Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.

Emma-Leigh Reinke scored a hat trick as Canada beat the USA in Friday’s goalball final 4-3.

The sport is designed for visually impaired athletes.

The victory also qualifies Canada for the Paralympics in Paris next year.

Emma Reinke, number 5, on the Canada goalball team for the Para Pan-Am Games. (Source: Christian Zapata/Para Pan Americanos in Santiago via Photosport)