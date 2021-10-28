St. Marys woman accused of murder in 1985 death of infant to appear in court
London, Ont. -
A 62-year-old St. Marys resident has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a baby more than 35 years ago.
On Wednesday, Perth County OPP launched an investigation into the 1985 death of 25-day-old Meghan Thompson.
On Thursday, OPP announced Katherine Thompson, 62, was charged with first degree murder.
Thompson was held in custody for a bail hearing.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.