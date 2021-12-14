St. Joseph's postpones surgeries due to COVID-19 exposure

A number of surgeries have been cancelled at St. Joseph's Health Care in London because of COVID-19.

As of Dec. 13, 23 staff members are in isolation at home due a possible exposure to the virus from a health care worker.

This has resulted in 58 patients having elective surgeries cancelled this week.

The hospital will notify patients directly if there is a change to their appointment.

In a statement the hospital added, " We regret the inconvenience and anxiety this may cause our patients and their families and wish to reassure our patients that their appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible."

The Urgent Care Centre remains open to those needing immediate attention.