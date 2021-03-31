LONDON, ONT. -- St. Joseph’s Hospice, a non-profit organization that offers end-of-life care at no cost, has launched its first ever 50/50 raffle to aid in fundraising efforts.

St. Joseph’s Hospice relies on funds from the community to raise the $1.2-million needed annually to supplement their operating budget.

The monthly 50/50 draw is the latest in those fundraising efforts.

The proceeds will go towards providing end of life care for individuals and their families and no cost.

Tickets for the first monthly draw will be available from April 1 through April 30.

Information on ticket prices and where they can be purchased can be found here.