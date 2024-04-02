LONDON
    • Spring rainstorm to batter the region, special weather statements in effect

    An early spring storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the community, and has even prompted a special weather statement for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.

    “A Colorado-low will set up shop over the Great Lakes over the next couple of days. We’ll see the first round of rain moving through the region as we head into your Tuesday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Rain is expected through the day with the possibility of 5-10 millimeters.”

    It’ll be mild, with the temperature holding between 5-7 degrees through the afternoon.

    “[Expect] strong, gusty winds out of the east, upwards of about 60 km/h,” said Atchison. “Definitely, this spring storm will bring gusty winds and rainfall to start, some areas even picking up some thunderstorms.”

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 7.

    Tuesday night: Showers or periods of drizzle. Risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near 8.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 7.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 12.

