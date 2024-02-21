Spring-like temperatures in store for the Forest City

LONDON
    From sunshine, to rain and spring-like temperatures, the forecast is looking to be a bit of a mixed bag for London over the coming days.

    According to Environment Canada, there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, with a high of 7 C, feeling like - 7 with the wind chill in the morning.

    Overnight Wednesday, skies will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 2 C.

    Looking ahead to Thursday, mainly cloudy skies will persist with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 8 C.

     

    London’s upcoming forecast

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning. High 7 C. Wind chill - 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 2 C.

    Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High 8 C. UV index 2 or low.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 2 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 2 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 8 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C. 

