LONDON -- We are sorry to have to break the news to you, but it is in fact still winter.

Following a weekend of sunny days with temperatures above 0 degrees reality is about to set back in with the potential for a significant snowfall Wednesday.

Snow is likely to start Tuesday evening and continue Wednesday with heaviest amounts coming Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the track of the storm is still uncertain but Londoners can expect up to 15 cm by Thursday.

That amount may change based on the system’s movement.