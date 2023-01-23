Special weather statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas.
According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
The area could see 10-15cm with reduced visibility and rapid accumulation. Some areas could see upwards of 20cm of snow.
Other areas under the statement include Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex.
Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 1.
Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries beginning overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Tuesday: A few flurries ending early in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Wednesday: Snow. High minus 1.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
Investigators scrambled on Monday to discover why a 72-year-old gunman opened fire in a California dance hall popular with older patrons and killed 10 people before fatally turning a gun on himself hours later.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: A bold move by Trudeau
No one will be pushing Justin Trudeau towards the exit, they owe him too much, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'But the longer he waits, the trickier it will become for him, especially if his polling numbers continue to flag.'
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.
What to expect as 'significant' snowstorm tracks towards southern Ontario
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a significant snow storm expected to hit this week.
Germany accuses group of planning to start 'civil war'
Federal prosecutors in Germany said Monday that they have indicted five people for forming a 'terrorist organization' that aimed to topple the government and spark a civil war.
Kitchener
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
Emergency services on scene of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are warning drivers to avoid the area around Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge after a crash involving two vehicles.
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
Windsor
'Undetermined' fire in Windsor Sunday evening
No injuries are reported after a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. near Elliott Street on Sunday evening. Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were asking people to stay clear of the area.
Innovative technology agreement announced at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital and GE HealthCare announced a 15-year Managed Equipment Service (MES) agreement to deliver innovative technology solutions and services.
Fully electric Zamboni hits the ice in Leamington
The Municipality of Leamington has added a new zero-emission fully electric Zamboni to its fleet.
Barrie
Air ambulance responds to workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
Highway 11 closed in Oro-Medonte after serious tractor-trailer crash
All southbound lanes are currently closed, and northbound lanes are reduced to a single lane on Highway 11 at Line 14.
Four drivers arrested on impaired driving charges in eight hours
Provincial police racked up four arrests for impaired driving within eight hours.
Northern Ontario
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
Vale confirms seismic activity at mine prior to Sudbury earthquake
Vale confirms seismic activity at two Sudbury mines on the weekend with Earthquakes Canada recording a 2.8-magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon.
Sault police make record drug bust seizing more than 700 grams of fentanyl
More than $1 million in drugs have been seized in a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service bust dubbed 'Project Otter' involving two other Ontario police agencies.
Ottawa
Stopped Ottawa LRT train causes delays
A stopped LRT train is causing delays for commuters on the Confederation Line on Monday.
Senators centre Josh Norris out for season, will have shoulder surgery
Less than a week after returning from a shoulder injury, Senators centre Josh Norris needs surgery on the shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.
Toronto
What Ontario employees working from home need to know about time theft
Experts are warning that electronic tracking and monitoring of remote employees in Ontario could be used by companies as evidence of time theft.
Toronto cyclist challenges law behind High Park speeding ticket
A Toronto lawyer is taking the city to court over a speeding ticket police officers issued to her while she was riding her bicycle down a hill in High Park.
Montreal
WATCH LIVE | Montreal and Quebec to invest $565 million in metro
The governments of Quebec and Montreal announced on Monday that they would invest more than $565 million to improve the Montreal metro system. The money will equip the blue line with a new train control system.
Verdict expected today in trial of Montreal man charged with promoting hatred
A Quebec court judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict in the trial of a Montreal man accused of promoting hatred against Jews. Gabriel Sohier Chaput faces a single charge of wilfully promoting hatred in connection with a 2017 article he wrote for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer -- one of hundreds he wrote for the site.
SILVER alert pilot project to find missing seniors comes into effect
On Monday, January 23, the SILVER pilot project (Information System for Locating Lost and Wanted Vulnerable Persons) went into effect in three RCMs of the province, namely the RCM of Joliette, the RCM of La Vallée-de-l'Or and the RCM of Drummond.
Atlantic
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather has closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
Two traffic stops lead to seizure of cocaine, meth and heroin in Brandon
The Brandon Police Service seized cocaine, meth and heroin as a result of two traffic stops in the city last week.
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
Calgary
WATCH LIVE AT 11 | Province sets sights on reducing surgical wait times in Calgary
The province is set to make an announcement Monday morning on the latest efforts to reduce surgical wait times and Alberta's surgical backlog.
Nickelback to hit Saddledome stage in June
Nickelback fans have reason to celebrate as the band will be bringing its Get Rollin' tour through Canada in June including a stop in Calgary.
More than 1,400 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in 2022: provincial data
While there were more drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta until December last year than in 2020, deaths remain lower than 2021's record-breaking 1,842.
Edmonton
Vancouver
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's Chinatown
A beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.