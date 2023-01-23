Special weather statement in effect for the region

(Source: Andy Bishop) (Source: Andy Bishop)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: A bold move by Trudeau

No one will be pushing Justin Trudeau towards the exit, they owe him too much, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'But the longer he waits, the trickier it will become for him, especially if his polling numbers continue to flag.'

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver