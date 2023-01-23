Special weather statement in effect for the region

A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.

The area could see 10-15cm with reduced visibility and rapid accumulation. Some areas could see upwards of 20cm of snow.

Other areas under the statement include Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex.

Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 1.

Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries beginning overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Tuesday: A few flurries ending early in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Wednesday: Snow. High minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.