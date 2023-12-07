'Special milestone': Boone Jenner on his rise from Dorchester, Ont. to NHL franchise games played leader
It’s now 685 NHL games and counting.
Boone Jenner of Mossley, Ont. outside London is the new Columbus Blue Jackets all-time franchise leader in games played.
“I’ve been playing 11 years with the organization, and a lot of good memories go through your mind when you hit a milestone like that,’ said Jenner, 30, captain of the Blue Jackets.
“It makes you look back into the teammates, the trainers, the staff, coaches, and then especially, you know, my family and the support system.”
That support system includes his parents Terri and Matt Jenner along with his two brothers.
To commemorate his historic record-breaking evening in late November, the team created a pair of Jenner bobble heads which were given away that night.
“I remember having them growing up so it's pretty funny,” says Jenner. “It’s funny to have your own and they did a good job on it making me look pretty good.”
Leo Jenner (left) played OHL hockey against his younger brother Boone Jenner. (Source: OHL)His earliest hockey memories include skating on the pond at their family farm near Dorchester, just south of Highway 401.
He played minor hockey in Dorchester before moving onto the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs, and eventually was drafted fourth overall by Oshawa in the OHL.
The Blue Jackets would take him 37th overall in the NHL draft in 2011.
“I remember going to the draft and saying to his brother ‘Can you believe your brother [Boone] is going to be drafted into the NHL?’ said Terri Jenner, Boone’s mom. “He said ‘Yes I can, because he’s worked so hard for it.’”
Every step of his journey, he wore the ‘C’ on his jersey as team captain and his father Matt coached him in minor hockey.
“I remember having votes to see who is going to be captain, and then everybody voted for him,” said Matt.
“When I was coaching him that was very hard for me to make him Captain what can you do at that point?”
Terri Jenner and Matt Jenner are the parents of Columbus Blue Jackets' captain Boone Jenner (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)His father credits Boone’s consistency on the ice, but also calls him a “leader off the ice” due to the way he treats all his teammates.
He’s always been a tough, physical player, and that may come from his battles at home with his older brothers. One of those is Leo Jenner, a bruiser who stands 6’5 tall” and played in the OHL with the Plymouth Whalers before moving onto Canadian University hockey.
“Looking back it definitely made me better because they're pretty big boys,” said Boone.
“They are older than me, so I had to keep up. We had a lot of fun whether playing pond hockey, hockey in the barn or in the shed and all three of us grew a big love of the game.”
Matt says Boone’s older brothers played hard with him at home, and they never took any mercy on him.
“Him playing with his brothers, then playing with kids his own age, it shone through,” said Matt.
Terri recalled a project Boone did in grade six, where he knew he would eventually become an NHL player, and a Stanley Cup champion.
Boone Jenner’s earliest hockey memory is skating on a pond at his family’s farm in Mossley, Ont. about 20 km southeast of London (Source: Terri Jenner)“He wrote out all his future goals and most of them he's met. The Stanley Cup was probably the only one left,” she said.
That cup has eluded Boone during his tenure in the NHL. The most success Columbus has had is 10 playoff games.
He said winning hockey’s Holy Grail is what “fuels him every day to come to work, and get better” whether that is in season, or summer workouts.
While many great players never get a chance to win their last game of the season, Jenner will savour every moment he has in professional hockey.
“I’m very fortunate I can still strive for all the things I have always dreamt of,” Boone told CTV News. “To be living out the dream, my dream is as a young boy, to play in the NHL, for to become a reality is pretty special in some, you know, I never take for granted.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Putin moves a step closer to a 5th term as president after Russia sets 2024 election date
Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A gunman kills three people on a Las Vegas school campus, Pierre Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays and a Saskatchewan veteran receives France's highest order of distinction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
St. John's airport reopens after investigation into suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Kitchener
-
Canadian family of four will pay $700 more for food in 2024, says report
Grocery prices will continue to climb in 2024, but not as steeply as they did over the past two years, a new report predicts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store has been found
The 12-week-old kitten, who was stolen from a Waterloo, Ont. pet store, is now in the care of a local cat rescue.
Windsor
-
Detroit is safer than you might think
The Motor City has topped “most dangerous” lists across the United States for years, but in 2023 it's on track to see the fewest homicides within city limits in decades.
-
Abrupt closure of downtown Windsor pub
A notice on the door of The Manchester indicates the tenancy has been terminated for being in breach of the lease, in the amount of more than $14,000.
-
After years of pandemic jabs, are people getting their COVID-19 and flu shots this winter?
Although there is some "hesitancy" among individuals to receive a COVID-19 or flu shot this winter, the associate owner of a Shoppers Drug Location in Windsor says he is pleased with the number of people coming in to get vaccinated.
Barrie
-
Barrie council passes city's portion of the 2024 budget
Water, sewage and infrasture rates increased as city council tried to measure increases against savings in council chambers Wednesday.
-
Expect police presence in Bognor Marsh in Meaford as they search for missing man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report on Wednesday that Jason, 38, was last seen on Saturday in Peel Region.
-
Wasaga Beach man busted for drug trafficking
Multi-disciplined police forces executed a search warrant at a residence on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa home sales slow as interest rate brings about hesitancy
Ottawa's real estate market typically slows down during the colder months of the year, and this year is shaping up to be no exception.
-
Bundle up! Cold temperatures to grip Ottawa for the next two days
A cold and snowy Thursday is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, but relief is on the way this weekend from the bone-chilling temperatures.
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
Toronto
-
'We're still together': Family, friends testify in defence of Toronto mother, once convicted of killing disabled daughter
Taking the stand for a second time in her life, Amanda Ali rejected prosecutor’s suggestions that her mother smothered her disabled teenage sister in an act of mercy at their Scarborough townhouse in 2011, instead detailing a childhood and home life filled with love.
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
Want some Kraft Dinner? Boxes now have smaller portions but at the same price
It's a Canadian staple in many households, but if you want to mix up some Kraft Dinner tonight, you may have less "KD" in the box than you did before.
Montreal
-
Teachers' union FAE to submit new counter-offer to Quebec government
Quebec teachers’ union the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will soon be tabling a counter-offer to the government in a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations over the next round of collective agreements.
-
Montreal police, SQ carry out raids hoping to solve killings linked to organized crime
Montreal police and Quebec provincial police are conducting six raids this morning in an effort to solve several homicides linked to organized crime dating back from the mid-90s to today.
-
Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
Atlantic
-
Public Safety Minister terminates state of emergency order in St. Stephen
Minister Kris Austin says the concerns expressed by St. Stephen, N.B., are serious, but do not garner the local state of emergency act.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
St. John's airport reopens after investigation into suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infant
Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Bills to commemorate Orange Shirt Day and Louis Riel pass final vote in Manitoba
A bill to make Orange Shirt day a statutory holiday in Manitoba has passed its final vote in the legislature.
-
Hookah lounge owner worried as city eyes possible ban
A Winnipeg hookah lounge owner is worried about a potential ban they say could put them out of business.
Calgary
-
Heavy snowfall expected to continue in Calgary
After enjoying a month of above seasonal temperatures, residents in Calgary are being reminded of winter and all the cold temperatures and slippery roads that come with it.
-
Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
Environmentalists pin satirical Fossil of the Day award on Alberta at climate meeting
A global network of environmental groups has given Alberta the rare distinction of being named Fossil of the Day at climate meetings in Dubai.
Edmonton
-
Hyman, McDavid lead Edmonton Oilers to 6-1 rout of Carolina Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers are making good on their quest to erase their poor start to the season.
-
Environmentalists pin satirical Fossil of the Day award on Alberta at climate meeting
A global network of environmental groups has given Alberta the rare distinction of being named Fossil of the Day at climate meetings in Dubai.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service chief on transition delays, body-worn cameras, 'cordial' relationship with mayor
If all goes according to plan, by 2026, the only police officers on the streets of B.C.’s fastest-growing city will be members of the Surrey Police Service.
-
Voters deserve referendum on abolishing Vancouver Park Board, critics say
Critics are slamming Mayor Ken Sim's surprise push to abolish the Vancouver Park Board as haphazard and undemocratic, arguing voters deserve to decide the fate of the elected body in a referendum.
-
Victoria woman with broken, cracked teeth pleads for better dental care for seniors
A Vancouver Island woman is speaking out about the state of dental care and coverage for seniors as she struggles with broken, cracked teeth and oral infections.