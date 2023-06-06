Special air quality statement in effect for Forest City

As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and neighbouring counties as of Tuesday evening.

According to Environment Canada, high levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke caused by nearby forest fires in Northern Ontario and Quebec, which may result in deteriorated air quality through most of the week.

With this in mind, a special air quality statement has been issued for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

Residents are advised that wildfire smoke may cause negative health effects, and people with lung or heart disease, pregnant people, older adults, children and people who work outdoors are advised to take extra caution.

Environment Canada also advises that air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and vary significantly from hour to hour.

Here is a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Clear skies with local smoke. Sustained winds of 20 km/h. Low of 8 C.

Wednesday: Sunny with local smoke. Sustained winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. High of 21 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 18 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 21 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 20 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 22 C.