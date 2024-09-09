Fatal crash being investigated in Elgin County

LONDON
    OPP in Elgin County is investigating a fatal crash where one person has died.

    Around 11:05 a.m. on Sept 6, emergency services were called to the intersection of Fingal Line and Mill Road in Southwold Township for a two-vehicle crash.

    According to police, both drivers were taken to hospital by EMS and an 89 year old from West Lorne succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

    The other driver, a 24 year old from St. Thomas had minor injuries.

    Fingal Line was closed temporarily between John Wise Line and Oneida Road to allow for the investigation but has since been opened.

