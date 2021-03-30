LONDON, ONT. -- Married for 30 years, Christopher and Sandra Barber of Sparta Ont. are the region's latest millionaires after winning Encore from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 20.

The couple matched all seven numbers in order to win $1 million.

“At first, we thought we won $1,000, then we thought it was $100,000 then Sandy realized it was actually $1 million!” exclaimed Chris when the couple picked up their winnings in Toronto.

They plan to purchase new vehicles, do some home renovations and invest. “We’ll travel when it’s safe again."

“This feeling is hard to explain – it’s over whelming!” said Chris.