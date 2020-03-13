LONDON, ONT. -- London police and fire crews were called to the scene at Maud Street responding to a second house fire Friday.

The London Fire Department says the fire is now under control. Crews are still checking to ensure the fire hasn't spread.

One person has been taken to hospital.There is no word on the severity of the person's injuries.

Police are recommending people avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing. There is heavy smoke, fire and heat damage.

An initial damage estimate has been set at $100,000.