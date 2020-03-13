Southeast London, Ont. house fire sends one to hospital
CTV News London Published Friday, March 13, 2020 1:26PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 1:38PM EDT
Firefighters respond to a fire on Maud Street in London, Ont. on Friday, March 13, 2020. (@LdnOntFire / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police and fire crews were called to the scene at Maud Street responding to a second house fire Friday.
The London Fire Department says the fire is now under control. Crews are still checking to ensure the fire hasn't spread.
One person has been taken to hospital.There is no word on the severity of the person's injuries.
Police are recommending people avoid the area.
The investigation is ongoing. There is heavy smoke, fire and heat damage.
An initial damage estimate has been set at $100,000.