LONDON, ONT -- Ten people are temporarily displaced after a fire at a rooming house on Egerton Street just south of the Western Fair district.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported but several of the residents did not remain on scene after evacuating the fire.

An LTC bus is being brought in for the displaced residents.

The fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Active incident update: Egerton St structure fire- numerous occupants self evacuated , fire is under control. Crews are overhauling & ventilating. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/6TeKyD5EG6 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 13, 2020

One cat was rescued from the fire, but two are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; meanwhile a damage estimate has not been released.