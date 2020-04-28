WINGHAM, ONT. -- A neighbourhood in Southampton spent their weekend dancing away the COVID-19 blues.

Emma Martin co-ordinated the driveway dancing party, which featured as many as 20 families.

“There were choreographed dances, freestyle routines, and excellent costumes in play. I have danced since I can remember, and know that the feeling is incomparable no matter what you’re going through in life,” she says.

This was the first “driveway” dance routine, but there’s already talk of other neighbourhoods interested in putting their best feet forward, to dance away their COVID-19 blues.