South London neighbourhood gets decked out for Canada Day

With Canada Day fast approaching, one London, Ont. neighbourhood is proudly showing their red and white.

A sea of Canadian flag lawn signs line the sidewalks down Bartlett Crescent in the southwest end of the city.

Darleen Cuthbert, one of the residents in the neighbourhood, told CTV News London they took over the tradition 25 years ago when they moved into their home on Kinnear Crescent which faces Bartlett Crescent.

They rounded up flags and put them on the front lawns of the homes in the neighbourhood and it has continued to grow over the years.

Cuthbert said it's their way of proudly showing their patriotism every year leading up to Canada Day.