'Sorry does not really cut it': Local man speaks out after hip surgery cancelled while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
“I’m laying there flat on my back, IV in my arm and everything else, and they’re ready to put the spinal tap in to knock me out,” Ricky Murray, 53, explained. “And they said, ‘Oh we have a problem. What’s that? We haven’t got one of your parts. No parts? Yeah we have no part, it’s gone, missing, or somebody didn’t order it.’”
The surgery was scheduled in November of last year, to take place this past Monday, on Jan. 16. It was for first thing in the morning, so he arrived the night before with his family, and stayed at a hotel.
His daughter, Camdyn Murray, was blown away when she got the news while sitting in a hotel room worried and waiting on her dad.
“And I was like, ‘What? Your surgery’s canceled?’ That’s just unbelievable. We spent a night there and it’s all for nothing,” she said.
Murray said he was offered the surgery on the spot, but using a part made with steel instead of ceramic, and of a different size. He opted against it because a couple years earlier he had the same surgery on the other side using ceramic, and he wanted both the right and left sides to be the same.
Murray now wants compensation from the hospital for the hundreds of dollars he is out for on expenses. He said he spoke with patient services at Grey Bruce Health Services, but was not happy with their response.
“We used our money to come up there and you guys don’t want to do anything about it,” he said. “We haven’t got that in our funds.”
He said a verbal apology over the phone was all he received for the inconvenience.
“Sorry, but sorry does not really cut it because you’re not fixing my problem. You guys made the problem, not me,” said Murray. “You guys should have had that all planned, not two minutes before you’re going to cut me open.”
Murray said he could have had the surgery done right in St. Thomas or in nearby London, but he was told that because of surgery backlogs, it would be a year-and-a-half to two years before he could get in. It took just two months to get into Owen Sound.
Grey Bruce Health Services did not respond to requests from CTV News London for comment.
The Patient Ombudsman for Ontario said it could not comment on individual situations.
In the meantime, Murray said he is now trying to get the surgery scheduled at a closer hospital.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what needs to be accomplished in 2023 to keep the Liberal-NDP deal alive
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
opinion | Don Martin: The Kiwi connection to mapping Trudeau's retirement
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
A four-day work week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions, new research suggests.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Wellington County resident loses $500,000 in cryptocurrency scam: OPP
A Wellington County resident has lost around $500,000 in a cryptocurrency scam, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Police release images of Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak to three individuals they believe could be connected to a robbery in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
$30-million to expand vital services at Windsor Regional Hospital
Some long-awaited funding has arrived for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Windsor TikTok influencer boosts local bakery with viral video
Homegrown TikTok influencer Zachery Dereniowski is at it again, this time surprising the new owner of Nana’s Bakery in South Windsor with cash and a much-needed business boost.
-
Woman tied up by armed suspects during home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion on the west end of the city.
Barrie
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Dangerous road conditions possible as freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory for the region Thursday.
-
Barrie man arrested for DUI after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a driver who collided with a hydro pole in Barrie's east end in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Ottawa
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
-
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
Canadian NHL player relists Toronto penthouse, slashes $800K off asking price
The asking price of a Toronto penthouse suite previously home to a Canadian NHL player has dropped by nearly a million dollars.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Sandro Grande apologizes for violent 2012 comments about former Quebec premier
Sandro Grande said he wrote a letter to former Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois apologizing for violent comments he made in 2012 following an assassination attempt on the politician's life.
-
Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial
A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
Métis beadwork artist keeping tradition alive for next generation
A Winnipeg artist who connected with her Métis heritage through beadwork is now passing the traditional craft on to the next generation
Calgary
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
Charges laid in Beltline shooting, attempted kidnapping
Calgary police say three people are facing charges after an attempted kidnapping earlier this month that saw shots fired in the Beltline.
-
AHS set to announce findings in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior
An official report into a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year is set to be released on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
'Confidence and swagger back': Jack Campbell to start 5th straight game for Oilers
A little more than 10 weeks after calling his in-game performances "pathetic," goaltender Jack Campbell says he's finally confident between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
-
Life sentence for ninth accused in Sask. death of Edmonton woman
The ninth person of ten accused in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 13.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured
A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
10 dogs left without food or water rescued in B.C. after owner hospitalized
Nearly a dozen dogs have been rescued in northern British Columbia after being left on a remote property without food or water when their owner was hospitalized.
-
Vancouver city council votes to close office that supports vulnerable renters
Vancouver city council has made the controversial decision to shut down its renter office, which provides vulnerable tenants with information on their rights.